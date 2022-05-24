X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2781a - [JB] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Alternative Currencies Are Gaining Acceptance

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[JB] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Alternative Currencies Are Gaining Acceptance
Joe Biden says the quiet part out loud, they agenda is to get rid of fossil fuels and transition us into their new system. The Sen Sullivan calls out [JB] fuel agenda, says he is doing the opposite. The puppet masters have destroying the country where we need humanitarian relief. Alternative currencies are gaining acceptance.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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