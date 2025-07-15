BrightLearn - Crimes and Cover-ups in American Politics: 1776-1963 by Donald Jeffries

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crimes and Cover-ups in American Politics: 1776-1963 by Donald Jeffries
"Crimes and Cover-ups in American Politics: 1776-1963" by Donald Jeffries is a provocative and meticulously researched book that challenges conventional narratives of American history. Jeffries delves into the hidden truths and often-overlooked realities behind pivotal events and figures, from the Founding Fathers to the mid-20th century. He scrutinizes the complexities of historical icons like Thomas Jefferson, questioning the simplistic portrayal of his views on slavery and presents a critical examination of Abraham Lincoln's presidency, highlighting his authoritarian actions. The Civil War is depicted not just as a fight for freedom but as a struggle for power, with significant atrocities committed by Union forces. Jeffries also reevaluates the two World Wars, suggesting hidden agendas and questioning the official stories, such as the sinking of the Lusitania and the attack on Pearl Harbor. He further exposes the dark side of American history by discussing government experiments on human subjects, like the Tuskegee syphilis study and the CIA's MKULTRA program. The book also casts doubt on the Lindbergh baby kidnapping case, proposing that Bruno Richard Hauptmann may have been wrongfully convicted. Jeffries' work serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of critical thinking and seeking multiple perspectives in understanding history. It encourages readers to question established narratives and to recognize that history is a dynamic and evolving field of study. Ultimately, the book empowers readers to think independently and to learn from the past to shape a more informed future.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

