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Bill Gates' Bio Milk It's lab-grown breast milk from a bioreactor. Tastes... futuristic. Like if your fridge had a PhD and commitment issues. My regular cows are filing for unemployment and unionizing. 10/10 would confuse my baby again. #BioMilk #GatesGotMilk
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