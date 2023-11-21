Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Courts Martial
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

The Manual For Courts-Martial has been amended and revamped.

The process had to be played out.

The bad guys have re-committed the same crimes — and can now be charged.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | SG Anon, Riccardo Bosi & David Graham (21 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3wt3ok-australiaone-party-sg-anon-riccardo-bosi-and-david-graham-21-november-2023-.html

Keywords
rule of lawdonald trumpcabalthe planwwg1wgajusticeaccountabilitylaw and ordertribunalmilitary operationcourt martialwhite hatncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosisealed indictment

