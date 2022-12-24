'Thought crime is an actual reality in Britain': Woman arrested for 'saying a prayer to herself' (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/wdORsP2sXCY
23 Dec 2022
Sky News host James Morrow says it seems like “thought crime” is an “actual reality” in Britain.
“A woman was arrested in Birmingham for standing still and saying a prayer to herself,” Mr Morrow said.
“They arrested her on the grounds of a council order that no one within 150 metres of an abortion clinic could be seen to be giving outward approval or disapproval towards the practice otherwise it’s a criminal offence.”
