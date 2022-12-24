'Thought crime is an actual reality in Britain': Woman arrested for 'saying a prayer to herself' (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-

23 Dec 2022

Sky News host James Morrow says it seems like “thought crime” is an “actual reality” in Britain.





“A woman was arrested in Birmingham for standing still and saying a prayer to herself,” Mr Morrow said.





“They arrested her on the grounds of a council order that no one within 150 metres of an abortion clinic could be seen to be giving outward approval or disapproval towards the practice otherwise it’s a criminal offence.”



