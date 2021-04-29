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Fantastic deviled eggs!
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455 views • April 29, 2021
These were some great deviled eggs! I used some olive salad in these eggs that usually you only can buy at a farmers market down in Loxley Alabama. You may be able to find olive salad mixture at some larger grocery stores. Either way these deviled eggs will be great!
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