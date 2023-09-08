"There Should Be Peace" - A REAL PEACE! - 500,000 Ukrainian's Dead - MEP Clare Daly to NATO's Stoltenberg - Parliament speech from 7 Sep 2023

MEP Clare Daly - speech from 7 Sep 2023 Committee on Foreign Affairs - EU Parliament
“You said that Ukraine has recaptured its territories - but this is not true. Since your last visit, Ukraine has lost its territories, lost more than half a million people. We are in a state of bloody war,” she told Stoltenberg.Jen's didn't correct the number dead that Clare mentioned.
