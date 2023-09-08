Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"There Should Be Peace" - A REAL PEACE! - 500,000 Ukrainian's Dead - MEP Clare Daly to NATO's Stoltenberg - Parliament speech from 7 Sep 2023
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
952 Subscribers
116 views
Published 21 hours ago

MEP Clare Daly - speech from 7 Sep 2023 Committee on Foreign Affairs - EU Parliament

“You said that Ukraine has recaptured its territories - but this is not true. Since your last visit, Ukraine has lost its territories, lost more than half a million people. We are in a state of bloody war,” she told Stoltenberg.Jen's didn't correct the number dead that Clare mentioned. 



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket