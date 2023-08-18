Bangkok 112, The return Montage 2023

Bangkok 112 Montage 2023. This is the much awaited return video of Bangkok 112, in 2023 the channel returned after a very long break Owing to covid lockdowns and other issues. Bangkok 112 documents life and culture of South East Asian countries, especially Thailand. The Entertainment and tourism industry was hit hard over Covid lockdowns. Last year the much awaited reopening of this tourist sector finally opened up again. All credit goes to the fabulous Bangkok 112 for their superbly edited montage.

