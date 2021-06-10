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Part 2. BEYONCE lemonade video and what you need to know! [19.04.2016]
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113 views • June 10, 2021
No one will go against it, no one would question it. The zombies will keep going along wither the tv tells them to do as they continue to go through life loving their celebrity heroes. To distracted by phones, computers, fidget spinners, Pokemon go, Netflix, and to self absorbed worrying about their clothes, hair, makeup, and what they will post on Facebook or social media today. They remain distracted and will not snap out of it. If you enjoy this video please subscribe to my channel.
2,959,209 views•Apr 19, 2016
A Call For An Uprising
396K subscribers
https://youtu.be/r3YpchC4wyc
2,959,209 views•Apr 19, 2016
A Call For An Uprising
396K subscribers
https://youtu.be/r3YpchC4wyc
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