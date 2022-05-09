Vaccinated people turn into router for preparing zombies and cyborgs apocalypse

IMPLANTABLE EVIL.....

A.I., artificial intelligence, implantable microchips in the brain for mind control etc......



This is what the NWO probably has in store for you.

They will hook you up to Artificial Intelligence with an implantable microchip. You will no longer have a name, but instead an electronic coded number. You will perform your duties like the programmed machine they have made you into being.

Anyone who still manages to dissent of their own personal will, or what's left of it, will be considered damaged and flawed. You will then be taken out and eliminated, along with all the others they deem undesirable.



They, the IMPLANTERS, proposing and using microchip implantation, will initially "soft sell" it as a way to control seizures and other medical problems.

Then they will show how it can be used to eliminate violent behavior in prisoners etc., claiming complete possible rehabilitation.

Then it will advance to education where it will be used to focus the brain on studying and eliminate interferences.

Then it will advance to employees to focus on production.

It will continue to "advance" to complete control of the lower classes to be used by the rich, and those in control to their advantage. Obama said the lower classes are too stupid to govern themselves. How convenient for those in power!

Those implanted will be "adequately paid" by the sparing of their lives. Others will disappear having been declared unusable, being a liability and unnecessary cost to the government.

Usable human robots for any sort of production will keep the cowardly users in power from facing the front lines, such as in war.

Programmed brains through implantable microchips will create a new kind of military that cannot refuse to go into battle. They will be programmed so as to not feel any pain. They will carry out their orders to a "t" without any sort of insubordination. How convenient!

You see it is much easier to program a living human being, than it is to create an entire robot. Science today is clearly showing how this is possible and probable very soon. There are those who are proposing chip implantation for, what seems to be, innocent and even helpful reasons. Such as seizure control, speech and sight recovery etc. BUT, it won't stop there !!! It has always been satan's nature to imitate God's creation, yet with evil desires and ends.

Microchip implantation in the human brain? It is no secret to those who have eyes to see and ears to hear what the possibilities of this kind of scientific power can be when it is in the wrong hands. This opens the door to a new kind of incredible evil only imagined by science fiction writers just a few decades ago.

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, who wrote the gothic novel "Frankenstein" passed away in 1851. Her story was quite insightful and prophetic. If she were still alive, she would be amazed at how evil modern society has evolved. Her incredible novel about Dr. Frankenstein's monster today seems rather innocuous compared to what is taking place in secret laboratories all over the world. Mary Shelley would be aghast at what is taking place today.

How tragic it will be when wars will be fought with live human androids who have no choice but to walk into battle with programmed brains, having their human spirits abridged and subdued by an evil society that no longer has any compassion for life in any of it's forms. Total demonic possession to the advantage of the profit mongers.

This day and time is not far off. The best any of us can do is turn to God praying fervently for mercy and grace to weather such evil until Jesus returns. Jesus is our only Salvation. Look to Him today.