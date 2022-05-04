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Birdflu deaths caused by 5G death towers and satellites
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239 views • May 04, 2022
This video is evidence because I was tortured during this broadcast which was described by me: physical torture (loud intracranial frequency possibly 42 Ghz. and plasma weapon torture of my genitalia (P E P) because most people would not talk about that and they already did my teeth.
I keep clear in this broadcast that we should not kill anyone of which it is not 100% proven that the person is 1) a murderer 2) going to genocide more innocent civilians. And it must be proven that 3) there is no other or better way to stop the murderer 4) that it was and is intentional and 5) that a fair trial is impossible etcetera, which may not have come across very clearly because of the physical brain torture and torture of my genitalia.
The frequency in inner ear causing beam could also be another frequency that causes blood clots which I think because I had a bloody nose recently which I normally never have. Because I forgot that I didn't mention it in this vid.
Link to the document with all links to the studies and data used in this broadcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1elbY4WVrzaG944f7ieyTORLsKoIKcexW/view?usp=sharing
Opnieuw vogelgriep vastgesteld in Lunteren, 90.000 dieren gedood - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Opnieuw+vogelgriep+vastgesteld+in+Lunteren%2C+90.000+dieren+gedood&;source=desktop
Opnieuw vogelgriep vastgesteld in Lunteren, 90.000 dieren gedood | NOS
https://nos.nl/artikel/2427329-opnieuw-vogelgriep-vastgesteld-in-lunteren-90-000-dieren-gedood
Bird flu detected again in Lunteren, 90,000 animals killed | NOS
https://nos-nl.translate.goog/artikel/2427329-opnieuw-vogelgriep-vastgesteld-in-lunteren-90-000-dieren-gedood?_x_tr_sl=auto&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=birdflu&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
First Human Case Of H3N8 Bird Flu Reported In China
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/04/29/first-human-case-of-h3n8-bird-flu-reported-in-china/
First Case of Current H5 Strain of Bird Flu Detected in US
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/first-case-of-current-h5-strain-of-bird-flu-detected-in-us-what-to-know
Colorado inmate is 1st human case of bird flu in US - ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/colorado-inmate-1st-human-case-bird-flu-us/story?id=84395779
(1) #genocide - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23genocide&;src=typed_query
birdflu +5g deaths - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=birdflu+%2B5g+deaths&;source=web
(19) Avian Flu Conspiracy Theory Linking Bird Deaths To Jio 5G Trial - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VncSr66QRvY
Old image of dead birds shared as 5G technology caused the deaths – Radio Free
https://www.radiofree.org/2021/05/12/old-image-of-dead-birds-shared-as-5g-technology-caused-the-deaths/
Former CDC Director Redfield Warns The ‘Great Pandemic’ Of Bird Flu Is ‘Going To Happen.’ UPDATE 4: US Reports First Case Of H5 Bird Flu In Humans – winepressnews.com
https://winepressnews.com/2022/04/29/former-cdc-director-redfield-warns-the-great-pandemic-of-bird-flu-is-going-to-happen-media-pushes-this-mass-culling-scenario/
5G / Mass Bird Deaths - 🌿 Kindness - Spreading Goodness And Kindness To The World
https://www.kindness2.com/5g--mass-bird-deaths.html
(19) birds attack 5G tower - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=birds+attack+5G+tower
birds attack 5G tower - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/videos?q=birds%20attack%205G%20tower
(20) Birds Attack a 5G Tower - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W202JrB4TQg
(20) Is 5G Killing Birds? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1l2ev8MJwM
(19) Birds Attack 5g Tower - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/A-W6sljQdYE
(19) Hundreds of Birds ‘Free Fall’ Out of the Sky - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWQNHJL90v4
De Feiten | over straling | 5G is niet oké
https://5gisnietoke.nl/feiten/
The Facts | about radiation | 5G is not okay
https://5gisnietoke-nl.translate.goog/feiten/?_x_tr_sl=auto&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
“5G” means less Bees & other insects | Resources & Videos
https://5gisnietoke-nl.translate.goog/bronnen/bijen.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
5g cruiseship covered in dead starling birds - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?
I keep clear in this broadcast that we should not kill anyone of which it is not 100% proven that the person is 1) a murderer 2) going to genocide more innocent civilians. And it must be proven that 3) there is no other or better way to stop the murderer 4) that it was and is intentional and 5) that a fair trial is impossible etcetera, which may not have come across very clearly because of the physical brain torture and torture of my genitalia.
The frequency in inner ear causing beam could also be another frequency that causes blood clots which I think because I had a bloody nose recently which I normally never have. Because I forgot that I didn't mention it in this vid.
Link to the document with all links to the studies and data used in this broadcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1elbY4WVrzaG944f7ieyTORLsKoIKcexW/view?usp=sharing
Opnieuw vogelgriep vastgesteld in Lunteren, 90.000 dieren gedood - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Opnieuw+vogelgriep+vastgesteld+in+Lunteren%2C+90.000+dieren+gedood&;source=desktop
Opnieuw vogelgriep vastgesteld in Lunteren, 90.000 dieren gedood | NOS
https://nos.nl/artikel/2427329-opnieuw-vogelgriep-vastgesteld-in-lunteren-90-000-dieren-gedood
Bird flu detected again in Lunteren, 90,000 animals killed | NOS
https://nos-nl.translate.goog/artikel/2427329-opnieuw-vogelgriep-vastgesteld-in-lunteren-90-000-dieren-gedood?_x_tr_sl=auto&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=birdflu&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
First Human Case Of H3N8 Bird Flu Reported In China
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/04/29/first-human-case-of-h3n8-bird-flu-reported-in-china/
First Case of Current H5 Strain of Bird Flu Detected in US
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/first-case-of-current-h5-strain-of-bird-flu-detected-in-us-what-to-know
Colorado inmate is 1st human case of bird flu in US - ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/colorado-inmate-1st-human-case-bird-flu-us/story?id=84395779
(1) #genocide - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23genocide&;src=typed_query
birdflu +5g deaths - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=birdflu+%2B5g+deaths&;source=web
(19) Avian Flu Conspiracy Theory Linking Bird Deaths To Jio 5G Trial - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VncSr66QRvY
Old image of dead birds shared as 5G technology caused the deaths – Radio Free
https://www.radiofree.org/2021/05/12/old-image-of-dead-birds-shared-as-5g-technology-caused-the-deaths/
Former CDC Director Redfield Warns The ‘Great Pandemic’ Of Bird Flu Is ‘Going To Happen.’ UPDATE 4: US Reports First Case Of H5 Bird Flu In Humans – winepressnews.com
https://winepressnews.com/2022/04/29/former-cdc-director-redfield-warns-the-great-pandemic-of-bird-flu-is-going-to-happen-media-pushes-this-mass-culling-scenario/
5G / Mass Bird Deaths - 🌿 Kindness - Spreading Goodness And Kindness To The World
https://www.kindness2.com/5g--mass-bird-deaths.html
(19) birds attack 5G tower - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=birds+attack+5G+tower
birds attack 5G tower - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/videos?q=birds%20attack%205G%20tower
(20) Birds Attack a 5G Tower - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W202JrB4TQg
(20) Is 5G Killing Birds? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1l2ev8MJwM
(19) Birds Attack 5g Tower - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/A-W6sljQdYE
(19) Hundreds of Birds ‘Free Fall’ Out of the Sky - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWQNHJL90v4
De Feiten | over straling | 5G is niet oké
https://5gisnietoke.nl/feiten/
The Facts | about radiation | 5G is not okay
https://5gisnietoke-nl.translate.goog/feiten/?_x_tr_sl=auto&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
“5G” means less Bees & other insects | Resources & Videos
https://5gisnietoke-nl.translate.goog/bronnen/bijen.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
5g cruiseship covered in dead starling birds - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?
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