Ask Seek and Knock - Can You Relate, The Prodigal Son - And The Watcher's Prophecy Spotlight

[11] And he said, There was a man who had two sons.[12] And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the share of property that is coming to me. And he divided his property between them.[13] Not many days later, the younger son gathered all he had and took a journey into a far country, and there he squandered his property in reckless living.[14] And when he had spent everything, a severe famine arose in that country, and he began to be in need.[15] So he went and hired himself out to one of the citizens of that country, who sent him into his fields to feed pigs.[16] And he was longing to be fed with the pods that the pigs ate, and no one gave him anything.[17]But when he came to himself, he said, How many of my father’s hired servants have more than enough bread, but I perish here with hunger![18] I will arise and go to my father, and I will say to him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you.[19] I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Treat me as one of your hired servants.[20] And he arose and came to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him.[21] And the son said to him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.[22] But the father said to his servants, Bring quickly the best robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet.[23] And bring the fattened calf and kill it, and let us eat and celebrate.[24] For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to celebrate.[25]Now his older son was in the field, and as he came and drew near to the house, he heard music and dancing.[26] And he called one of the servants and asked what these things meant.[27] And he said to him, Your brother has come, and your father has killed the fattened calf, because he has received him back safe and sound.[28] But he was angry and refused to go in. His father came out and entreated him,[29] but he answered his father, Look, these many years I have served you, and I never disobeyed your command, yet you never gave me a young goat, that I might celebrate with my friends.[30] But when this son of yours came, who has devoured your property with prostitutes, you killed the fattened calf for him![31] And he said to him, Son, you are always with me, and all that is mine is yours.[32] It was fitting to celebrate and be glad, for this your brother was dead, and is alive; he was lost, and is found.(Luke 15:11-32 [ESV2011])You can Donate to KMSR1700AM at:You Can Donate to Holy Impact Ministries at:We rely on your donations to stay afloat. Yah Bless You!