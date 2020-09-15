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Ask Seek and Knock - Can You Relate, The Prodigal Son - And The Watcher's Prophecy Spotlight
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17 views • September 15, 2020
[11] And he said, There was a man who had two sons.
[12] And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the share of property that is coming to me. And he divided his property between them.
[13] Not many days later, the younger son gathered all he had and took a journey into a far country, and there he squandered his property in reckless living.
[14] And when he had spent everything, a severe famine arose in that country, and he began to be in need.
[15] So he went and hired himself out to one of the citizens of that country, who sent him into his fields to feed pigs.
[16] And he was longing to be fed with the pods that the pigs ate, and no one gave him anything.
[17]
But when he came to himself, he said, How many of my father’s hired servants have more than enough bread, but I perish here with hunger!
[18] I will arise and go to my father, and I will say to him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you.
[19] I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Treat me as one of your hired servants.
[20] And he arose and came to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him.
[21] And the son said to him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.
[22] But the father said to his servants, Bring quickly the best robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet.
[23] And bring the fattened calf and kill it, and let us eat and celebrate.
[24] For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to celebrate.
[25]
Now his older son was in the field, and as he came and drew near to the house, he heard music and dancing.
[26] And he called one of the servants and asked what these things meant.
[27] And he said to him, Your brother has come, and your father has killed the fattened calf, because he has received him back safe and sound.
[28] But he was angry and refused to go in. His father came out and entreated him,
[29] but he answered his father, Look, these many years I have served you, and I never disobeyed your command, yet you never gave me a young goat, that I might celebrate with my friends.
[30] But when this son of yours came, who has devoured your property with prostitutes, you killed the fattened calf for him!
[31] And he said to him, Son, you are always with me, and all that is mine is yours.
[32] It was fitting to celebrate and be glad, for this your brother was dead, and is alive; he was lost, and is found.
(Luke 15:11-32 [ESV2011])
You can Donate to KMSR1700AM at:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
You Can Donate to Holy Impact Ministries at:
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
We rely on your donations to stay afloat. Yah Bless You!
[12] And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the share of property that is coming to me. And he divided his property between them.
[13] Not many days later, the younger son gathered all he had and took a journey into a far country, and there he squandered his property in reckless living.
[14] And when he had spent everything, a severe famine arose in that country, and he began to be in need.
[15] So he went and hired himself out to one of the citizens of that country, who sent him into his fields to feed pigs.
[16] And he was longing to be fed with the pods that the pigs ate, and no one gave him anything.
[17]
But when he came to himself, he said, How many of my father’s hired servants have more than enough bread, but I perish here with hunger!
[18] I will arise and go to my father, and I will say to him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you.
[19] I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Treat me as one of your hired servants.
[20] And he arose and came to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him.
[21] And the son said to him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.
[22] But the father said to his servants, Bring quickly the best robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet.
[23] And bring the fattened calf and kill it, and let us eat and celebrate.
[24] For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to celebrate.
[25]
Now his older son was in the field, and as he came and drew near to the house, he heard music and dancing.
[26] And he called one of the servants and asked what these things meant.
[27] And he said to him, Your brother has come, and your father has killed the fattened calf, because he has received him back safe and sound.
[28] But he was angry and refused to go in. His father came out and entreated him,
[29] but he answered his father, Look, these many years I have served you, and I never disobeyed your command, yet you never gave me a young goat, that I might celebrate with my friends.
[30] But when this son of yours came, who has devoured your property with prostitutes, you killed the fattened calf for him!
[31] And he said to him, Son, you are always with me, and all that is mine is yours.
[32] It was fitting to celebrate and be glad, for this your brother was dead, and is alive; he was lost, and is found.
(Luke 15:11-32 [ESV2011])
You can Donate to KMSR1700AM at:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
You Can Donate to Holy Impact Ministries at:
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
We rely on your donations to stay afloat. Yah Bless You!
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