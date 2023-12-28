The Depopulation Death Cult

Is depopulation a deliberate agenda that’s being implemented by a “cult of death” even as we speak?
In today’s episode, we discuss the U.S. government’s “Kissinger Report” on depopulation; the steep decline in fertility rates; the roles of Covid-19, Covid “vaccines,” and trans and homosexual lifestyles in depopulation; and why the world could use more, not fewer, people. The New American’s publisher, Dennis Behreandt, and executive senior editor, Steve Bonta, make a strong case for human innovation over population reduction.
This episode of the Daily Show was originally broadcast on September 1 2023.
