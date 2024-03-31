Meeting Of The Minds





With intel flying in from all sides, sometimes it's good to sit and compare notes to prepare a game plan before moving forward.



Zach & Lewis have spent many mornings & evenings making phone calls and discussing actions that they think need to be taken to make sure Operation Justin Kase has the successful outcome we are all striving towards.



In between making sure we are both involved in their family dinners and fixing Butterfly's car, Zach, who co-chairs his neighborhood council has not hesitated to put himself out there to well known members of his community to help get the right people involved in the mission that he has come to love being a part of.



His connections, both confidential & public, have provided many leads that help keep the search for the missing children in motion and led us to the location of the boy in the flier.



While Zach's personality is boisterous, Lewis's is more serious.



Zach stands at 6'7 & Lewis 6'2.



Both with voices that carry and animated when they speak.



Together they make a unique duo.



At times watching the two men cram themselves into a tiny camper/office, I have to sit and giggle at the sitcom type sight taking place before me.



Seeing as the topics at hand often take a dark turn, the humorous thoughts are fleeting.



They have formed a strong bond through the daily meetings of the minds that take place between them.



Zach told Lewis today that God told him it wasn't time to let us go yet, that because Spokane is the trafficking hub of the country, there is still work for us to do.



With meetings and operations set until at least Saturday & a family dinner with Zach & his wife Erin on Sunday, the schedule ahead of us is packed full.



Updates will be provided as they become available.



