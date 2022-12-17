Create New Account
Jingle Bell Brews For 2022: Great Lakes Christmas Ale w Spices and Honey
Beer and Gear
Published 17 hours ago |

Running 7.5 for the ABV, 30 IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful chestnut best guessed 35/100.Very nicely crafted the spices are well balanced. She is full and rich but a bit light in the body. Still in all a tasty beverage for the holiday season.

Thanks for coming by and grabbing one with me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

