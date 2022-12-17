Jingle Bell Brews For 2022: Great Lakes Christmas Ale w Spices and Honey

Running 7.5 for the ABV, 30 IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful chestnut best guessed 35/100.Very nicely crafted the spices are well balanced. She is full and rich but a bit light in the body. Still in all a tasty beverage for the holiday season.

Thanks for coming by and grabbing one with me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr