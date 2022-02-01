Joe Rogan Shreds the “Misinformation” Narrative

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Joe Rogan’s podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically the two episodes with Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone. They are knowledgeable and accomplished people. However, because their opinions differ from the mainstream narrative, those episodes were labelled dangerous. In this video, Joe Rogan cites three examples of what was once “misinformation” but accepted as fact now. All of those theories were openly discussed by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone on his show that have been accused of dangerous misinformation. This shows how absurd it is to use the so-called “misinformation” to censor speech.