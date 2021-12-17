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WARNING! Heads Up! The Worst Cyber 'Vulnerability' In History are Comming! [17.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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180 views • December 17, 2021
Note: Remember 'The Exercise' Event 201? -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Event+201+&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
The Satanist are telling us whats comming = Predictive Programming + Social Engineering...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-said-to-lead-10-country-simulation-of-major-cyberattack-on-world-markets/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/log4j-vulnerability-breach-patch/

Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Leave it to Israel to be 10 steps ahead of the “worst cyber vulnerability” EVER! Get ready for a new world (digital) currency!(88)timing is everything!
May God bless and keep you all!

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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Many Fish Many Fishers
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/BkAQCOYX4nbG/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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