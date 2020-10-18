© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is the Kingdom of God?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • October 18, 2020
"What Is the Kingdom of God?" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 18:9-Luke 19:10. This begins with the parable of the pharisee and tax collector about the difference between humble prayer to God and proudly praying to ourselves. Jesus goes on to explain the nature of the Kingdom of God and how we need to become like a small child to enter it. The video also features the counsel Jesus gives the rich young ruler in response to his question of how to be saved and ends with the story of Zacchaeus and how he experiences salvation. Do you know what true wealth is? And are you ready to leave it all behind to follow Jesus?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.