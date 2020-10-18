"What Is the Kingdom of God?" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 18:9-Luke 19:10. This begins with the parable of the pharisee and tax collector about the difference between humble prayer to God and proudly praying to ourselves. Jesus goes on to explain the nature of the Kingdom of God and how we need to become like a small child to enter it. The video also features the counsel Jesus gives the rich young ruler in response to his question of how to be saved and ends with the story of Zacchaeus and how he experiences salvation. Do you know what true wealth is? And are you ready to leave it all behind to follow Jesus?