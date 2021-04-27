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COVID 19 or Tuberculosis (TB)?
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267 views • April 27, 2021
Is Tuberculosis, or TB, being diagnosed as COVID 19? Doctors in UK have been diagnosing TB with the same symptoms as COVID 19. But how many TB cases are being misdiagnosed as COVID? Read my post on this story at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/is-it-covid-19-or-pulmonary-tuberculosis/.
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