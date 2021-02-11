© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behind-the-Scenes at TIFF 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 11, 2021
In this Janette’s TV & Podcast episode, Janette takes you on a very special Behind-the-Scenes tour and look at Tiff 2020, showcasing her usual Toronto hang-out hotspots, where her and her team usually work red carpets and attend star-studded events, Canada’s Walk of Fame, and all the changes the festival incurred due to COVID-19. You’ll see how all the changes were dealt with, including drive-in showings at Ontario Place. She even shares some of her best tips of where to see celebs and get their autographs in previous years. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage. Please feel free to share us with your family and friends. And please hit the #BELL to be notified of our upcoming Season 10 episodes.
PLEASE CLICK HERE https://www.patreon.com/janettestv?fa... to learn more about how you can support us on Patreon and receive amazing rewards!
Now you can purchase Janette’s TV/Janette’s TV Podcast high-quality cotton T-Shirts or Jersey Sweatshirts with our signature logo and Your Life, Your Way tagline. Or you can select your favorite inspirational quote that a guest or I have said in one of our episodes or motivational social media posts. https://www.janetteburke.com/shop
PLEASE CLICK HERE https://www.patreon.com/janettestv?fa... to learn more about how you can support us on Patreon and receive amazing rewards!
Now you can purchase Janette’s TV/Janette’s TV Podcast high-quality cotton T-Shirts or Jersey Sweatshirts with our signature logo and Your Life, Your Way tagline. Or you can select your favorite inspirational quote that a guest or I have said in one of our episodes or motivational social media posts. https://www.janetteburke.com/shop
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.