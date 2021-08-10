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Alex Jones and George Humphrey Expose Very Corrupt New World Order Federal Reverse System(Classic 1998)
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70 views • August 10, 2021
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610f0a50f5dfa435da624192
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610f0a50f5dfa435da624192
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