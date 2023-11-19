Il Sigillo di carta. Presentazione del romanzo storico

Sintesi della conferenza tenutasi a Reggio Calabria il 3 maggio 2013, presso la libreria "Culture". Il compianto Giuseppe Spinelli, storico meridionalista, ed presidente del C.s.e.a.a.m. www.cseaam.org
presenta il suo utlimo lavoro editoriale, un romanzo storico avvincente e appassionante: "Il Sigillo di carta".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.