Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Il Sigillo di carta. Presentazione del romanzo storico
channel image
Marco Lucisani Channel
0 Subscribers
2 views
Published 16 hours ago

Sintesi della conferenza tenutasi a Reggio Calabria il 3 maggio 2013, presso la libreria "Culture". Il compianto Giuseppe Spinelli, storico meridionalista, ed presidente del C.s.e.a.a.m. www.cseaam.org

presenta il suo utlimo lavoro editoriale, un romanzo storico avvincente e appassionante: "Il Sigillo di carta".

Keywords
mayergiuseppespinelliborbonemeridionalismoil sigillo di carta

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket