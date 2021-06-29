© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dansje doen met wappie Marije
Follow
1
Share
Report
914 views • June 29, 2021
Als huisarts stelde gekkie Marije al niet veel voor maar een glanzende carrière als danseres zit er ook niet echt in. Ze doet een verwoede poging om de dag eens goed te beginnen, wat een troosteloos en lomp geheel zo met dat kapotte broekje aan.
Misschien moet ze eerst nog even wat danspasjes doornemen met Willem Engel?
Misschien moet ze eerst nog even wat danspasjes doornemen met Willem Engel?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.