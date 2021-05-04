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A Light: 'Woe unto them' - Celebrities Praise & Worship Satan in Plain Sight [04.05.2021]
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110 views • May 04, 2021
'Do Not Be Overcome By Evil, Overcom Evil With Good' - Romans 12:21
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour' - Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world (SATAN), against spiritual wickedness in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
'But know this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God- having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.' - II Timothy 3:1-5
'Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; That put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter' - Isaiah 5:20
Satanism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satanism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hail_Satan
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=them+who+praise+Satan&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=them+who+praise+Satan&t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=them+who+praise+Satan
Pinned by A light in a dark place - 2 hours ago
YouTube is removing and hiding comments on this video, I can see them on my creator studio. They hate the fellowship and spreading of truth. God bless ??
A light in a dark place
139 views•May 4, 2021
1.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RhegJlr6BgU
https://youtu.be/RhegJlr6BgU
Joined Jul 21, 2017
113,809 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour' - Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world (SATAN), against spiritual wickedness in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
'But know this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God- having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.' - II Timothy 3:1-5
'Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; That put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter' - Isaiah 5:20
Satanism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satanism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hail_Satan
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=them+who+praise+Satan&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=them+who+praise+Satan&t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=them+who+praise+Satan
Pinned by A light in a dark place - 2 hours ago
YouTube is removing and hiding comments on this video, I can see them on my creator studio. They hate the fellowship and spreading of truth. God bless ??
A light in a dark place
139 views•May 4, 2021
1.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RhegJlr6BgU
https://youtu.be/RhegJlr6BgU
Joined Jul 21, 2017
113,809 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
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