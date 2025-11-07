© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of The Sound of Freedom, host Jill Janiec takes a thoughtful look at one of life’s most powerful concepts — freedom. Through faith-filled reflection and heartfelt discussion, Jill answers meaningful questions such as “What is freedom to you?”, “What does freedom mean?”, and “What is true freedom?”