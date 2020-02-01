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Awesome_Interview_The Secret to Aging in Reverse Revealed by Harvard Professor David Sinclair
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The Secret to Aging in Reverse Revealed by Harvard Professor | David Sinclair
190,259 views
•Dec 4, 2019
6.6K
179
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EdMylett
327K subscribers
Would you like to LIVE LONGER and HEALTHIER?!!!
For so long the fountain of youth has been just beyond our reach, but what if I told you technology and science has made it a reality?! Imagine the possibilities if you could rewind Father Time and relive your youth!
Dr. David Sinclair is an absolute EXPERT in the area of anti-aging. He’s a Harvard professor, was named one of New York Times Magazine's most influential people, he’s an author of the international bestseller of “Life Span: Why we age and why we don’t have to” and he was even knighted in his home country of Australia!
David is the REAL deal; part scientist, part businessman and I can’t WAIT for you to hear all of the knowledge shared in this interview on how to improve the LONGEVITY of your life and simple ways you can start NOW in this process of living a longer and better life.
This conversation is REVOLUTIONARY! I have NEVER heard information like this before. I am incredibly excited for you guys to learn what’s coming in the future and what YOU can do to alter your life by at least a decade longer, NOW.
We talk about WHY we age, the causes, and David gives the INSIDE SCOOP on research that isn’t even out to the public yet. This interview will make your head spin, as it did mine!
The future looks INCREDIBLE and in this paradigm-shifting conversation, you will hear for yourself how we can make people RESISTANT to genetic diseases like cancer and heart disease through gene therapy.
David is doing tremendous world-changing work that is going to leave an imprint on mankind forever. This conversation is the first of many that showcases longevity research and the impact it’s going to have!
I can’t wait for you guys to hear about the future and all that is coming! Make sure to have a pen nearby because this is going to be heavy note-taking!
----
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What part of this video resonated with you the most? Comment below!
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190,259 views
•Dec 4, 2019
6.6K
179
Share
Save
EdMylett
327K subscribers
Would you like to LIVE LONGER and HEALTHIER?!!!
For so long the fountain of youth has been just beyond our reach, but what if I told you technology and science has made it a reality?! Imagine the possibilities if you could rewind Father Time and relive your youth!
Dr. David Sinclair is an absolute EXPERT in the area of anti-aging. He’s a Harvard professor, was named one of New York Times Magazine's most influential people, he’s an author of the international bestseller of “Life Span: Why we age and why we don’t have to” and he was even knighted in his home country of Australia!
David is the REAL deal; part scientist, part businessman and I can’t WAIT for you to hear all of the knowledge shared in this interview on how to improve the LONGEVITY of your life and simple ways you can start NOW in this process of living a longer and better life.
This conversation is REVOLUTIONARY! I have NEVER heard information like this before. I am incredibly excited for you guys to learn what’s coming in the future and what YOU can do to alter your life by at least a decade longer, NOW.
We talk about WHY we age, the causes, and David gives the INSIDE SCOOP on research that isn’t even out to the public yet. This interview will make your head spin, as it did mine!
The future looks INCREDIBLE and in this paradigm-shifting conversation, you will hear for yourself how we can make people RESISTANT to genetic diseases like cancer and heart disease through gene therapy.
David is doing tremendous world-changing work that is going to leave an imprint on mankind forever. This conversation is the first of many that showcases longevity research and the impact it’s going to have!
I can’t wait for you guys to hear about the future and all that is coming! Make sure to have a pen nearby because this is going to be heavy note-taking!
----
Thank you for watching this video—Please Share it and get the word out!
What part of this video resonated with you the most? Comment below!
👇 SUBSCRIBE TO ED'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW 👇
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIpr...
----
→ → → CONNECT WITH ED MYLETT ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ← ← ←
▶︎ YOUTUBE | https://www.edmylett.com/youtube
▶︎ INSTAGRAM | https://www.edmylett.com/instagram
▶︎ FACEBOOK | https://www.edmylett.com/facebook
▶︎ LINKEDIN | https://www.edmylett.com/linkedin
▶︎ TWITTER | https://www.edmylett.com/twitter
▶︎ WEBSITE | https://www.EdMylett.com
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