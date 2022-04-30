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"THE NEW MAN"- THE BEAST, SEXUAL IMMORALITY, NEPHILIM & THE 144,000
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1684 views • April 30, 2022
#GENETICS #SCIENCE #TRANSHUMANISM
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: THE LITTLE HORN WILL RISE HIGHER THAN HIS FELLOWS AND SPEAK PROUD WORDS AGAINST THE MOST HIGH. THE BEAST WILL COME TO POWER AND FINALLY STOP PRETENDING TO CARE ABOUT RELIGION- HE WILL SAY EXACTLY WHAT HE THINKS ABOUT GOD.
And every wise person will hang on to their souls, or it will be stolen by one means or the other. Wise people will warn others like loud alarms- DON'T DO THIS!- but humanity will still rush for new bodies and 'everlasting life'. Watch for transhumanism, it is seductive and will prey on the weak-minded and people who are truly suffering sickness.
STAY OUT OF SEXUAL IMMORALITY OF ALL KINDS, DO NOT BE DECEIVED. Loneliness, divorce, singleness, and to the unmarried- I am warning you extra hard that these things will be marketed towards you, as well as those whose love has grown cold: i.e. those who don't want the "hassle" of commitment, marriage or a real relationship- these deceptions will be focused on trapping them and many will fall to what is described in this video. Our world will split over these questions, so choose life and stay with Christ Jesus. "Humanity" will be more valuable than gold in the last days, but your soul is all you have. God bless you.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/31/the-new-man-december-31-2020/
THE SURVIVORS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/09/the-survivors-january-7-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send the gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
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LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THIS MESSAGE AND READ THE LINK. These prophecies have MANY MOVING PARTS- Many things are said & explained, rolled up in one long message. You can think you heard everything, then come back and hear totally new things.
This prophecy covers the Beast world: What it will be like, who the Beast and little horn are, and what "proud things" Daniel heard him speaking. As I always say- Things are in the Bible yet NOT in there, not everything can be understood clearly until God reveals it to us. For example, the Bible says the horn spoke proud words (Dan 7:8), the Beast blasphemed God (Rev 13: 6), but now God is using prophecy to tell us WHAT the horn actually said. Yes Daniel saw him speaking, but now God tells us the identity of WHO will be speaking, and WHAT he will say that's so proud and deadly.
"Why do you need Jesus? What has He ever done for you? If He loves you so much why let you get cancer? I can do better - I'll heal your cancer and add 50 years to your life!" This is the pride of the Beast, and that's what prophecy does- it fills in the gaps of what the Bible says.
People keep asking- "Where does this fit, what comes first, tell us!" NO. STUDY AND SHOW YOURSELF A FIT WORKMAN BEFORE GOD. Take all the pieces God gives, INVEST in your own Christianity, and work out the puzzle according to the picture in the Bible. You can't absorb this information at once, it takes time. Read the written messages, they always point back to the word, so study those areas and pray for understanding. That's how you join pieces together. But some have never read about the end times and that must change. I am sent to make sure everyone knows God is serious. NONE OF THIS will be "prayed away"- it will all happen because it's written and that means we either know about it and be prepared, or ignore it and be surprised with the rest. Shalom.
STAY OUT OF SEXUAL IMMORALITY OF ALL KINDS, DON'T BE DECEIVED. Loneliness, divorced, widowed, single, even married- I'm warning you extra hard that these things will be targeted at everyone. Those whose love is cold: i.e. men & women who want casual games without "hassle" of kids, marriage, or commitment- those are prime targets. These are last days DECEPTIONS- "pleasure without consequences"- it is work of seduction like Delilah and Samson. Lust will carry many to destruction and I'm just being honest- People will end up as the slaves and pets of demons. 😐 Our world will split over these things so choose life and stay with Jesus. Your soul is all you have.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: THE LITTLE HORN WILL RISE HIGHER THAN HIS FELLOWS AND SPEAK PROUD WORDS AGAINST THE MOST HIGH. THE BEAST WILL COME TO POWER AND FINALLY STOP PRETENDING TO CARE ABOUT RELIGION- HE WILL SAY EXACTLY WHAT HE THINKS ABOUT GOD.
And every wise person will hang on to their souls, or it will be stolen by one means or the other. Wise people will warn others like loud alarms- DON'T DO THIS!- but humanity will still rush for new bodies and 'everlasting life'. Watch for transhumanism, it is seductive and will prey on the weak-minded and people who are truly suffering sickness.
STAY OUT OF SEXUAL IMMORALITY OF ALL KINDS, DO NOT BE DECEIVED. Loneliness, divorce, singleness, and to the unmarried- I am warning you extra hard that these things will be marketed towards you, as well as those whose love has grown cold: i.e. those who don't want the "hassle" of commitment, marriage or a real relationship- these deceptions will be focused on trapping them and many will fall to what is described in this video. Our world will split over these questions, so choose life and stay with Christ Jesus. "Humanity" will be more valuable than gold in the last days, but your soul is all you have. God bless you.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/31/the-new-man-december-31-2020/
THE SURVIVORS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/09/the-survivors-january-7-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send the gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
----------------------------------------------------------------
LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THIS MESSAGE AND READ THE LINK. These prophecies have MANY MOVING PARTS- Many things are said & explained, rolled up in one long message. You can think you heard everything, then come back and hear totally new things.
This prophecy covers the Beast world: What it will be like, who the Beast and little horn are, and what "proud things" Daniel heard him speaking. As I always say- Things are in the Bible yet NOT in there, not everything can be understood clearly until God reveals it to us. For example, the Bible says the horn spoke proud words (Dan 7:8), the Beast blasphemed God (Rev 13: 6), but now God is using prophecy to tell us WHAT the horn actually said. Yes Daniel saw him speaking, but now God tells us the identity of WHO will be speaking, and WHAT he will say that's so proud and deadly.
"Why do you need Jesus? What has He ever done for you? If He loves you so much why let you get cancer? I can do better - I'll heal your cancer and add 50 years to your life!" This is the pride of the Beast, and that's what prophecy does- it fills in the gaps of what the Bible says.
People keep asking- "Where does this fit, what comes first, tell us!" NO. STUDY AND SHOW YOURSELF A FIT WORKMAN BEFORE GOD. Take all the pieces God gives, INVEST in your own Christianity, and work out the puzzle according to the picture in the Bible. You can't absorb this information at once, it takes time. Read the written messages, they always point back to the word, so study those areas and pray for understanding. That's how you join pieces together. But some have never read about the end times and that must change. I am sent to make sure everyone knows God is serious. NONE OF THIS will be "prayed away"- it will all happen because it's written and that means we either know about it and be prepared, or ignore it and be surprised with the rest. Shalom.
STAY OUT OF SEXUAL IMMORALITY OF ALL KINDS, DON'T BE DECEIVED. Loneliness, divorced, widowed, single, even married- I'm warning you extra hard that these things will be targeted at everyone. Those whose love is cold: i.e. men & women who want casual games without "hassle" of kids, marriage, or commitment- those are prime targets. These are last days DECEPTIONS- "pleasure without consequences"- it is work of seduction like Delilah and Samson. Lust will carry many to destruction and I'm just being honest- People will end up as the slaves and pets of demons. 😐 Our world will split over these things so choose life and stay with Jesus. Your soul is all you have.
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