US Sports Track & Field Feat. 100 Meters Just Went CRAZY!! || 2024 Kenyan Olympic Trials

Coach Tony Veney's lecture takes viewers on a comprehensive exploration of training methodologies and strategic approaches tailored specifically for the 400-meter race. Coach Veney, with his wealth of experience and expertise, explains the nuances of pacing, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between over- and under-speed training. Through meticulous breakdowns of race dynamics, he explains the importance of executing the Lauren Riggs Dynamics from the 1980s, which instills in athletes the discipline to execute five of these pivotal movements within a meter. By weaving anecdotes and practical insights, Coach Veney emphasizes the importance of meticulous preparation, emphasizing the need for coaches to meticulously plan and adapt training regimens to optimize athletes' performance. Learn more

On today's show we put our focus on the African Continent as we bring a hot sprinting prospect; as well as seeing the world fastest man to date competing in the Kenyan Olympic Trials.





100 Meters Just Went CRAZY!! || 2024 Kenyan Olympic Trials

