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Ep 145 The Danger of depending on your government health care system
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11 views • October 13, 2021
This is a discussion of the many reasons to reject the mainstream medical paradigm and take your health into your own hands. Your health and your freedom are at stake.
For the show notes go to https://lawfulrebel.com/personal-health-care
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
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For the show notes go to https://lawfulrebel.com/personal-health-care
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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