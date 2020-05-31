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Dave Hodges & Survival Expert Bob Griswold (5/31/2020): The Manufacturing of a Racial Civil War
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446 views • May 31, 2020
Dave Hodges: "Robert Griswold and myself just completed an interview about the orchestrated racial civil war that the Globalists and George Soros are perpetrating in an effort to destroy America. It is difficult to believe that one political party could be dedicated to the ideal and goal of destroying the country they live in and replace it with a nation that has Nazi and Communist overtones in the new structure, but that is exactly what is happening. Despite the satanic evil that is being unleashed against Americans, today, God's principles still reign supreme and Griswold identifies these Christian principles that can successfully be applied to the present crisis. The murder of Floyd may be the catalyst, but God will have the final word." —5/31/2020.
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/manufacturing-racial-civil-war-robert-grisowld-and-dave-hodges
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/manufacturing-racial-civil-war-robert-grisowld-and-dave-hodges
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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