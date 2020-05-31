BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dave Hodges & Survival Expert Bob Griswold (5/31/2020): The Manufacturing of a Racial Civil War
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
579 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
446 views • May 31, 2020
Dave Hodges: "Robert Griswold and myself just completed an interview about the orchestrated racial civil war that the Globalists and George Soros are perpetrating in an effort to destroy America. It is difficult to believe that one political party could be dedicated to the ideal and goal of destroying the country they live in and replace it with a nation that has Nazi and Communist overtones in the new structure, but that is exactly what is happening. Despite the satanic evil that is being unleashed against Americans, today, God's principles still reign supreme and Griswold identifies these Christian principles that can successfully be applied to the present crisis. The murder of Floyd may be the catalyst, but God will have the final word." —5/31/2020.

Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/manufacturing-racial-civil-war-robert-grisowld-and-dave-hodges

------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).

Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
Keywords
civil warfalse flagrace warprophecyriots
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy