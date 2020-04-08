Coronavirus Shutdown: Unintended - And Intended - Consequences

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Tennessee experienced more suicides last week than coronavirus deaths. Alcohol sales are skyrocketing. The nation seems gripped by fear. What are the unintended consequences of shutting the country down over Covid-19 fears...and how many of these consequences were actually intended? More surveillance? End of habeas corpus?
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