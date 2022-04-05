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The Times claiming Russia was "Aiming at mothers and babies". NOT TRUE!!
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60 views • April 05, 2022
‼️The true story behind the photo of the pregnant girl that made it around the world
Maryanna was the girl in the photo that made headlines around the globe - with The Times claiming Russia was "Aiming at mothers and babies".
She gives a full recount of events and says there was no air strike, that the Ukrainian military was based in the hospital (why?) and that the press was there from the get go (why?).
Maryanna was the girl in the photo that made headlines around the globe - with The Times claiming Russia was "Aiming at mothers and babies".
She gives a full recount of events and says there was no air strike, that the Ukrainian military was based in the hospital (why?) and that the press was there from the get go (why?).
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