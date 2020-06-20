Limitless Mindset Podcast #3 Hacking Human Communication

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One of the most important aspects of being "Limitless" is our communication abilities. We share 13 communication lifehacks and reveal the one thing that great communicators NEVER say. In the money-making technique, we will explain how to use social media to save money and influence big companies and brands that you might deal with.
2:15 How to ask people about what they do for work
5:15 Be in the right setting
7:35 My best "pick-up line" for an interesting conversation
9:00 Make 70% more eye contact
10:40 Why remember peoples' names
23:15 Practice makes perfect
26:30 Applying "emotional economics"
34:15 Ask them to be interesting
37:40 Magnanimous conversation stealing
40:02 Compliment strategically
41:30 The one thing that great communicators NEVER say
46:30 Stay in control
47:25 Storytime
50:30 Using social media to influence companies
55:50 "The Paratrooper"
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/161-hacking-human-communication
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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