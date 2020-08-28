Truthzilla: Technofascism and the Crazy World We Living In

I sit down with Truthzilla Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics from the global psy-op occurring before our eyes to the relentless push to shut down the voices of those who are questioning the narrative.



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Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of Honey Colony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She created and popularized the term "Technofaschism", which is the efforts by the Big-Tech monolithic corporations to silence all voices who present views that question the establishment and their lies.