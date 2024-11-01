Breaking News on Apeel

I have an Apeel update that you really have to hear about.





Grab my Free Wallet Card with info on the brands that do not carry Apeel-coated produce.





Check out the free wallet card here https://greensmoothiegirl.com/avoidtoxins/social/





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/

Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.