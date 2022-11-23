Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Great Divide Pumpkin Ale 4.5/5
16 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 6 days ago |

The last of this years crop, this is the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. Solid, well balanced and crafted with a flavor profile even the anti pumpkin spice crowd can abide. This seasonal offering from Great Divide is actually quite good. An exemplary example of making a silk purse from a sows ear.
"A toasty brown ale with notes of pumpkin, brown sugar, and spices, PUMPKIN ALE is sure to be your new favorite seasonal treat. The rich malty backbone enhances the autumnal flavors creating a delicious sensory experience without being overly sweet."

Running 6.5 for the ABV, sub 20 for the IBUs and the best guessed SRM is a Brown/Ruby 88.

Happy Thanksgiving to my American brothers and sisters and a belated one to out Canadian cousins.Skal

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr



 

Keywords
autumnpumpkinalebeerandgearseasonalbrewsandviewspumpkin-alegreat-divide-brewing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket