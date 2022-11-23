Great Divide Pumpkin Ale 4.5/5

The last of this years crop, this is the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. Solid, well balanced and crafted with a flavor profile even the anti pumpkin spice crowd can abide. This seasonal offering from Great Divide is actually quite good. An exemplary example of making a silk purse from a sows ear.

"A toasty brown ale with notes of pumpkin, brown sugar, and spices, PUMPKIN ALE is sure to be your new favorite seasonal treat. The rich malty backbone enhances the autumnal flavors creating a delicious sensory experience without being overly sweet."

Running 6.5 for the ABV, sub 20 for the IBUs and the best guessed SRM is a Brown/Ruby 88.

Happy Thanksgiving to my American brothers and sisters and a belated one to out Canadian cousins.Skal

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

