6 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p25ljcm74a7

2023.01.19

 I Am Sing-Ro Season 3 Annual Finale U.S. Guest Introductions

The third season finale of "I Am Sing-Ro", the annual music event of the New Federal State of China, will be held on January 20, 2023, at 7:37 p.m. EST (8:37 a.m. BST on Saturday, January 21), and will be broadcast live worldwide via Gettr.


The Top 10 Sing-Ro of 2022 will join the previous two years Sing-Ro guests to shine on the stage, joined by three other Sing-Ro guests from the U.S. who will perform live, namely.

Topher, DVS7.0, and Jimmy Levy.


The three singers are strong fighters against forced vaccine policies, boldly exposing media censorship and accusing the media, the scientific medical establishment and the government of controlling people's lives with compiled lies.

Keywords
ccpmiles guotaiwancovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfsctopherrolfgmusicgettrjimmy levyhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

