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2 Jews as your negotiating team, what could possibly go wrong? 🤔
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner deliberately sabotaged Iran peace talks by pushing weapons-grade uranium narratives, using the negotiations not to secure a deal, but to manufacture justification for war, Chinese Professor Jiang Xueqin said.
The same figures are now reportedly discussing post-war plans for Gaza, including potential real estate development projects, Jiang Xueqin noted.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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