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131 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith- Jehovah's Witnesses Believe,Crosses As Emblems, Keeping Sabbath
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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In episode 131 we discuss some frequently asked questions, such as: Is it wrong to wear a cross as an emblem? What do the Jehova's Witnesses believe? Biblical guidelines concerning divorce and remarrying; What is lawful to do on the Sabbath? Join as us we discuss these interesting questions. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za What's Up Prof available in the following languages: CZECH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz DUTCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ ENGLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz GERMAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0 INDONESIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1 LITHUANIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk POLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y PORTUGUESE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT ROMANIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f RUSSIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj SERBIAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K SLOVAK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav SPANISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk What's Up Prof available on the following platforms: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5 Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds

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