131 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith- Jehovah's Witnesses Believe,Crosses As Emblems, Keeping Sabbath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In episode 131 we discuss some frequently asked questions, such as: Is it wrong to wear a cross as an emblem? What do the Jehova's Witnesses believe? Biblical guidelines concerning divorce and remarrying; What is lawful to do on the Sabbath? Join as us we discuss these interesting questions.
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
What's Up Prof available in the following languages:
CZECH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
INDONESIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1
LITHUANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
POLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y
PORTUGUESE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
SPANISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk
What's Up Prof available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds