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2yrs Ago NYC Goes Into LOCKDOWN Wall Street - City Hall Area Footage 3-19-20 6pm
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30 views • March 20, 2022
2yrs Ago NYC Goes Into LOCKDOWN Wall Street - City Hall Area Footage 3-19-20 6pm
ActionKid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1OSKfbvvzg
NYC State of Emergency : Wall Street & City Hall Area (March 19, 2020)
I ride my bicycle in Manhattan's Civic Center and Financial District during the NYC State of Emergency.
Filmed March 19, 2020 around 6:00 PM
https://www.news10.com/news/covid-one-year-later-march-13-23-2020-timeline/
ActionKid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1OSKfbvvzg
NYC State of Emergency : Wall Street & City Hall Area (March 19, 2020)
I ride my bicycle in Manhattan's Civic Center and Financial District during the NYC State of Emergency.
Filmed March 19, 2020 around 6:00 PM
https://www.news10.com/news/covid-one-year-later-march-13-23-2020-timeline/
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