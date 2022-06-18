"Azot" Plant in Severodonetsk, where Foreign Mercenaries, Nazis and the Armed Forces of Ukraine Hide. - 061722

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Azot plant in Severodonetsk, where foreign mercenaries, Nazis and the Armed Forces of Ukraine hide.
And while the militants who have settled on the Azot refuse to give up, they are bringing themselves closer and closer to exactly the same ending as their colleagues from Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.