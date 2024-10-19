Leaving Duality in the Eye of the Storm: Earth is a Soul-Eating Prison System

SOURCES: Lalita Karoli "Eye of the Storm; leaving duality" https://vimeo.com/997091294

REFERENCES:

"Operation Crimson Mist, Electronic Slaughter in Rwanda"

https://tinyurl.com/mapncsav





BOOKS:

Alvin Boyd Kuhn: "The Lost Key To The Scriptures" https://tinyurl.com/4dhh56vv

Demetra George: "Ancient Astrology in Theory and Practice: A Manual of Traditional Techniques, Volume I: Assessing Planetary Condition" https://tinyurl.com/4w2pypru

Thomas Mayer - "Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective: Consequences for the Soul and Spirit and for Life after Death" https://tinyurl.com/2z426y37







FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4





Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5