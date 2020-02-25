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Mother Of Deceased Antifa Militant Fights Trump Supporter During A Small Protest Against Antifa
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98 views • February 25, 2020
February 23, 2020 Natalie D.
Antifa defines themselves as anti-fascists who focus on “promotional, informative and practical ways of struggle against all authoritarian ideologies.”
Source: https://conservativeus.com/video-mother-of-deceased-antifa-militant-fights-trump-supporter-during-a-small-protest-against-antifa/
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Antifa defines themselves as anti-fascists who focus on “promotional, informative and practical ways of struggle against all authoritarian ideologies.”
Source: https://conservativeus.com/video-mother-of-deceased-antifa-militant-fights-trump-supporter-during-a-small-protest-against-antifa/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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