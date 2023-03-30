MIKE ASTON'S WEBSITE

Create New Account
Mike Aston
Published a day ago

MIKE ASTON KIA VIETNAM - March 19, 1969LINKS TO MIKE ASTON'S WEBSITES


Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/


I remember James Michael Aston https://patmosplanet.net/miscellinkeous/asleep/james_michael_aston.html


James Michael Aston Memorial Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My7tJCq0Jaw


Mike Aston’s Funeral https://mikeaston.org/mike-aston-funeral.html


Mike Aston: The True Story https://mikeaston.org/the-true-story.html


Looking for Mike’s Vietnam Friends https://mikeaston.org/friends-of-mike-aston.html


Letter to Mike Aston’s Mother https://mikeaston.org/Letter%20to%20Joyce%20Aston.html


James Michael Aston – The Virtual Wall http://www.virtualwall.org/da/AstonJM01a.htm


Casualty List Documented 21 March 1969 Under USMC https://mikeaston.org/Casualty_List_21_March_1969.pdf


Keywords
jamesmichaeljames michael astonmike astonaston

