BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 845 BRAVERY. YOUTUBE REMOVED THIS TEACH FOR THEY SAID IT CONTAINS IN THEIR LYING TONGUE "MEDICAL MISINFORMATION.

845 BRAVERY

SYNOPSIS: Today’s HaShabbat lesson is about bravery, courage and honor. Three things seriously lacking in the world today, especially in the body of Messiah. The evil people don’t like to fight face to face. They like to hide in the shadows. They like to hide in deep holes as not to be seen. This is extremely cowardly, and cowards don’t get into heaven. In today’s lesson we are going to see how not to be cowardly and look evil straight in the face. We will also look at the 7 bowls of judgement and how evil will totally surround the Brave Remnant.

HASHABBAT LESSON 1: BRAVERY. Rev 20:1-8 But as for the cowardly. ALL VERSES. Rev 16:1-16 they gathered the kings to the place which in Hebrew is called Har Megiddo. ALL VERSES. Y’hoshua (Josh) 1:1-9 Only be strong and very bold. ALL VERSES.



