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Satanic Science
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246 views • December 31, 2020
Is the Covid-19 (and all its future derivative concoctions ) simply bad luck and a lesson to be learned about science... or is it bad science that has nothing to do with luck or chance?! Are we being played by the globalist handlers and set up for failure and disaster? And why such a big push to vaccinate the world when there are other treatments that have been in use for decades. What are the government and the globalists hiding from us? What do they not want us to know. Listen in and learn how and why science is the New World Religion. Being a son or daughter of God has put a bullseye on your back and the globalists have you in their sights!
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