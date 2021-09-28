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Counting all sick who refuse Covid tests as Covid positive Canada Health Official
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630 views • September 28, 2021
I don't know but it seems a little too coincidental that all the HEALTH OFFICIALS that I have seen ARE WOMEN . . . And they all seem to be encouraging or are behind the tyranny in some degree or another . . .
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