New black epoxy finish

No it's not a mirror. It's a black epoxy one-piece finish on top of the internal heat seak of the LEDs in the SURF4x light, and two of these for the SURF8x.
The same finish is now also being used on the SURF2 and 2x and 2xx.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.