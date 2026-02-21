CTP (S3E140, 20260221) It's the Affordability (Economy) Stupid! FACTS vs LIES. BTS video

CTP (S3E140) Affordability Now

It's the Affordability (Economy) Stupid! FACTS vs LIES.

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We push past slogans and talk concrete steps to tackle affordability: temporary interest caps tied to prime, tougher minimum payments that hit principal, and real spending cuts that match new priorities. We call on listeners to pressure Congress and get off the sidelines.

• limits of executive power on interest caps

• temporary caps for on-time payers, higher ceilings for chronic late accounts

• raising minimum payments to speed principal payoff

• lower starting credit limits and stricter underwriting

• deficit math, tariff limits, and the need for real offsets

• civic action: calls, letters, donations, and primary engagement

• owning mistakes, learning fast, and staying focused on substance

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear