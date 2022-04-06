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Kadyrov promoted to Lieutenant - General
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72 views • April 06, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”I have become reasonably familiar with the spectrum of media involved in covering Operation Z. Kadyrov's channel, in particular, demonstates a military professionalism that is second to none, an unwavering pro-government position (https://t.me/inessas100/848), and a cultural motivation of his troops without sensationalising what is on the ground.
Kadyrov - who is a proud Chechen - chooses to be more pro-Russian than many Russians who are in the public eye. It could be due to Kadyrov having already seen this same battle in the 1990s - learn more about the various Republics of Russia (https://t.me/inessas100/561).
This clearly doesn't go unnoticed as his online presence grows by roughly 1,000 people a day, from my observation.
t.me/RKadyrov_95
Use Telegram's in-built translation function.”
Kadyrov - who is a proud Chechen - chooses to be more pro-Russian than many Russians who are in the public eye. It could be due to Kadyrov having already seen this same battle in the 1990s - learn more about the various Republics of Russia (https://t.me/inessas100/561).
This clearly doesn't go unnoticed as his online presence grows by roughly 1,000 people a day, from my observation.
t.me/RKadyrov_95
Use Telegram's in-built translation function.”
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